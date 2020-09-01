On Saturday, September 12 MUCC’s On the Water(OTW) Program is partnering with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians for a Manistee River Cleanup. Volunteers will gather at the Suicide Bend parking lot at 9:00 am and then be separated into groups to gather and remove garbage from the river. This will be a great opportunity to get outdoors and help keep this heavily used portion of the Manistee River free of trash.

All volunteers who register will receive a free breakfast and a volunteer appreciation gift. We hope that you will come out to help us positively impact the Manistee River watershed. To complete your volunteer registration please follow the link. We look forward to seeing you out On the Water!

Volunteering with the OTW program is a rewarding and fun way to give back to your natural resources while taking care of the watershed you enjoy. Our projects are hosted all across Michigan, and we have hosted volunteer events from the Upper Peninsula to the suburbs of Detroit. The OTW program gives individuals the opportunity to directly enhance aquatic habitat and local watersheds like streams, lakes and wetlands.

On the Water is funded through a Consumers Energy Foundation Planet Grant. And was recently featured as one of their hometown stories! You can read the full article here.

As of the middle of August 2020, OTW volunteers have removed 1400 pounds of trash and 105 pounds of invasive species! We have also impacted 177 acres of Michigan land. OTW has had an amazing 2020 season so far and we hope to continue to make an impact. MUCC thanks the Consumers Energy Foundation for its dedication to conservation and willingness to reach broad user groups through freshwater cleanups.

To check out all future OTW events here!

If you have questions or comments about the event, please contact Emma Nehan at enehan@mucc.org.