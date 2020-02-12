At the end of February, on the 29th to be exact, the 25th annual Quiet Adventures Symposium will take place at the MSU Pavilion. The Quiet Adventures Symposium, formerly the Quiet Water Symposium is an outdoor show that brings together paddlers, hikers, cyclists, anglers and several other groups of outdoor enthusiasts. This event helps kick off Michigan State University’s annual Agriculture and Natural Resources Week and features a great array of booths, exhibits and speakers promoting non-motorized outdoor recreation.

It is a fantastic event to attend if you are looking to plan your next outdoor adventure, are seeking opportunities to volunteer in your area or are looking for a fun event to attend with your family. The schedule of presentations is stacked with many talks about exploring places like Isle Royale or the Keweenaw Peninsula as well as practical outdoor knowledge such as cooking in the backcountry and tips on reducing your risk to tick-borne diseases.

MUCC will be returning to this year’s event. We will have a booth in which we will be promoting our Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth camp as well as our upcoming On the Ground(OTG) and On the Water(OTW) projects. We are excited about the symposium and look forward to talking with all of those who stop by and visit our booth.

The symposium takes place on February 29th from 9:00 until 5:30 and the cost is $15 for adults, $5 for students and children 12 and under are admitted for free. To learn more about this event visit https://quietwatersociety.org/