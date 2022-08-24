Volunteer with MUCC

The On the Ground program would not exist without dedicated volunteers. From trash removal to tree planting so much is accomplished with the help of these wonderful people. If you haven’t attended an event, consider joining OTG in the future. As a team, we strive to improve Michigan for both the wildlife and the people.

Save the date for these upcoming events

On August 27th MUCC and the MDNR will clear shooting lanes and maintain accessible hunting blinds at Maple River SGA. Hunting is an important aspect of Michigan’s heritage and many people’s lives, help us improve inclusivity in recreation by attending this event.

On September 17th MUCC and the MDNR will repair a bridge at the Gratiot-Saginaw SGA. The bridge is old and becoming unsafe to use. After the event, it will no longer restrict access to recreationists. Join MUCC in supporting outdoor exploration.

If you are interested in the events, please register HERE. All registered volunteers will receive a volunteer gift and lunch.