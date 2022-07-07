Volunteer with OTG at the Bay Mills Clean-Up!

Join MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) program, Bay Mills Indian Community, and LSSU’s Center for Freshwater Research and Education (CFRE) as we improve wildlife habitat by cleaning-up trash in the Bay Mills area of the Upper Peninsula. Volunteers are needed on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 9am-11:30am.

Unfortunately, illegal dumpsites are relatively common throughout the states. Many of these sites hold items that are considered more difficult to properly dispose of like household appliances, tires, and other large or oddly shaped items that do not fit in typical waste bins.

Improper dumping of trash in public areas is not only dangerous and unappealing, it also causes serious damage to important wildlife habitat. Toxic substances can eventually leech into soils and waterways and negatively impact fish, wildlife, and humans. Larger items can break-down over time and turn into microtrash that can be ingested by wildlife like birds and small mammals.

The good news is that you can be part of the solution to this problem! Click HERE to register for the Bay Mills Clean-Up and join us in a morning of improving wildlife habitat and beautifying public areas.

Volunteers will meet at the Riverside Playground at 12084 W. Lakeshore Drive. Brimley, MI 49715 at 9am on Saturday, August 6. We will break into groups to clean-up multiple sites across the Bay Mills area. Free lunch will be provided around 11:30am. While we enjoy lunch, we’ll hear from the Bay Mills Indian Community’s Biological Services Department about their new community waste and recycling program that is available to the public!

All necessary equipment will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles and dress in long sleeves and long pants. Close-toed shoes are required.

Please contact Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org with questions.