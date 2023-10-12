Volunteers plant hundreds of native wildflower and grass plugs in an effort to restore one of Michigan’s most imperiled habitats

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, volunteers joined MUCC’s On the Ground program in partnership with Kent Conservation District at Cannonsburg State Game Area in Kent County to help plant native plugs in an active oak savanna restoration site.

Historically, oak savannas were a dominant habitat type in the Midwestern region. Michigan has lost the majority of its original oak savannas, with less than one percent remaining.

Last Saturday, volunteers split into three groups and took to the field with towels and plant flats in tow. Some of the native species that were planted include big bluestem, tall coreopsis, bergamot, black-eyed Susan, and wild strawberry. Some volunteers also helped pull invasive vegetation that would otherwise outcompete native plants.

After planting and pulling, volunteers helped spread native grass and forb seed in an effort to increase biodiversity and prevent the establishment of non-native invasive vegetation.

Thank you to our dedicated volunteers and proejct partners for another successsul On the Ground proejct in Kent County! Learn more about upcoming volunteer opportunities here: mucc.org/on-the-ground/.