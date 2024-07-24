2024 Deer Regulations Finalized

Deer regulations were approved ahead of the 2024 season at the July 11th Natural Resources Committee meeting.

A full recap of the meeting can be found by clicking here.

Below is the summary of regulations from a DNR press release on July 24.

Upper Peninsula

A 3-point antler point restriction, or APR, was implemented on the single deer license in DMU 122.

In the western central part of the Upper Peninsula, i n DMU 352 when using a universal antlerless deer license , it is required to also have an antlerless deer hunting access permit . The eastern central part of the U.P., DMU 351, is closed to antlerless hunting with a universal antlerless deer license in 2024. DMU 352 is made up of DMUs 027, 036, 152 and 252. DMU 351 includes DMUs 017, 021, 117, 149, 249 and 349. See the online deer management units map for locations of all DMUs. 500 access permits will be available in DMU 352. The application period is July 15-Aug. 15. For each deer harvested, you will need one antlerless deer hunting access permit for the DMU you’re hunting in, plus one universal antlerless deer license.

, . The eastern central part of the U.P., Antlerless deer can be taken in DMUs 017, 021, 027, 036, 117, 149, 152, 249, 252 and 349 during archery season on the single deer license or the combination deer license until Dec. 10, 2024.

Lower Peninsula

Extended archery season

Archery season is extended through Jan. 31, 2025, for select counties: Huron, Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair (except DMU 174), Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne.

Legal firearm expansion – Zone 2 muzzleloading season

If you are hunting deer during the muzzleloading deer season in the Lower Peninsula, you can use all legal firearms to take a deer. If you are hunting in the limited firearms deer zone, you must follow equipment requirements for that zone.

Early and late antlerless firearm season expansion to public land

Early and late antlerless firearm seasons in open counties have been expanded to include public land in addition to private land. The early antlerless firearm season runs Sept. 21-22, 2024, and the late antlerless firearm season runs Dec. 16, 2024, through Jan. 1, 2025.

New EXTENDED late antlerless season

A new extended late antlerless firearm season is open Jan. 2-12, 2025, in Allegan, Barry, Bay, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Genesee, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Mecosta, Midland, Monroe, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oakland, Ottawa, Saginaw, St. Clair (excluding DMU 174), Shiawassee, Wayne and Washtenaw counties; DMU 311 (Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties); DMU 312 (Branch, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties); and DMU 332 (Huron, Sanilac and Tuscola counties).

A discounted antlerless license for this extended season will be available for $5 per license.

Other clarifications