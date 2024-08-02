August 2024 NRC Preview

The Natural Resources Commission heads to Detroit for the August meeting Thursday of next week.

On the agenda are fisheries orders and one modifying the Mentored Youth Hunting program to align with recently signed into law MUCC supported House Bill 5737.

The meeting will be held at Cadillac Place, 3044 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, Michigan. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and is preceded by Coffee with Commissioners.

Up for information at the meeting is Wildlife Conservation Order #8 of 2024. This order creates new guidelines for the Mentored Hunting Program that allows individuals with cognitive or intellectual impairments, who cannot pass a hunters safety test, to hunt under the direct supervision of a mentor indefinitely.

This order comes on the heels of Gov. Whitmer signing HB 5737 on July 24th.

Also up for information is:

Fisheries Order 200.25 Trout and Salmon regulations.

Fisheries Order 210.25 Designated Trout Streams changes the designation.

Fisheries Order 224.25 Regulations on the Take of Reptiles and Amphibians.

Fisheries Order 254.24 Inland Lakes Trout and Salmon Regulations.

Links to each order will be provided once available.

Up for action this month is Land Use Order of the Director #4 of 2024, which sets regulations for the use of e-bikes on certain state-owned lands. Wildlife Conservation Order #7 of 2024 is also up for action, this modernizes the federal duck stamp to comply with new federal guidelines.

There are five land transactions up for action this month. MUCC only reviews land transactions exceeding 80 acres. At the time of writing links to transactions were not available for review.

Before the meeting, the Fisheries committee will see a presentation on the Detroit River Fishery.

MUCC will be streaming the meeting on our Facebook page as technology allows.

To ensure our natural resources remain protected and managed thoughtfully and our outdoor heritage defended, join Michigan United Conservation Clubs today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC.