Double the Trouble with MUCC’s OTG Program

MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) Program is double booked. This is great news for volunteers because there are more events to choose from. If you are looking for something to do on Saturday, August 20, consider attending an OTG habitat improvement project.

Bullock Ranch State Wildlife Management Area (Upper Peninsula)

Volunteers will help clear invasive species and brush from the Shingleton Management Area to support large open spaces. Multiple wildlife species thrive in this area such as sharp-tailed grouse, merlin and the upland sandpiper. This event was designed to specifically help the sharp-tailed grouse in the region. The sharp-tailed grouse use this area as a breeding and nesting habitat. Help support Michigan’s native flora and fauna by joining MUCC’s OTG program in bettering the Bullock Ranch SWMA.

Verona State Game Area

In partnership with Pheasants Forever, MUCC and our volunteers will help assemble a kiosk and plant a pollinator plot. The kiosk will display information about the state game area and its management. While a group helps to install the kiosk, the rest of the volunteers will plant a pollinator plot to support native pollinators in the area. Assist MUCC and Pheasants Forever in spreading information and supporting healthy pollinators.

MUCC is very thankful for the people that volunteer at our events. All registered volunteers will receive lunch and a volunteer appreciation gift.