On the Ground: Volunteers Improve Accessible Hunting Blinds at Maple River State Game Area

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, a small but mighty crew of OTG volunteers gathered at the accessible hunting blinds in the Central Unit of Maple River State Game Area to clear shooting lanes and spruce-up the blinds in time for deer season.

These accessible blinds are located near the intersection of S Smith Road and W Maple Road in Gratiot County. They are open for anyone to use on a first come, first served basis and are wheelchair/track chair accessible.

The DNR plans to continue to improve this site and replace old informational signage at this site within the next year. Keep an eye out for follow-up OTG events at this site!

MUCC extends a huge thanks to all volunteers who made this hunter accessibility project successful! Join us at our next project at Gratiot-Saginaw State Game Area on Saturday, September 17, 2022. We’ll be assisting the DNR in repairing a hunter access bridge near the intersection of Meridian/E Co Line Rd and Brant Rd in Saginaw County. For more details and volunteer registration, click HERE.