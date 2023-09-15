September NRC Recap

September’s Natural Resource Commission meeting was the first for new director Scott Bowen.

Bowen introduced himself to those in attendance, highlighting his experience at other state agencies, stating that the DNR will by far be the most interesting.

Commissioner Dave Nyberg spoke on a fisheries amendment related to steelhead he is working on and intends to provide language at the October NRC meeting in Escanaba.

Nyberg said his amendment would change steelhead regulations along the lines of his 2021 amendment. No draft language was proposed at this time, but he did provide a statement to the commission.

NRC Chair Tom Baird announced that beginning in 2024, there will be a deer workgroup convened for a pair of meetings to discuss longer-term deer management in the state. The group will be composed of traditional stakeholders, agricultural interests and the public.

Commissioners adopted four warmwater fisheries order amendments. More information on each order can be found in MUCC’s August preview HERE.

Commissioner Dave Cozad provided an amendment to Fisheries Order 206.23A. The Cozad Amendment would add four additional lakes to the list of lakes with a pike slot limit. The commission tabled the amendment and proposal until the October meeting for the public to have time to review the amendment.

Up for information this month was a number of coldwater regulations. These proposed orders are available for action by the commission in October. More details on the orders can be found in MUCC’s preview of the September meeting HERE.

Preceding the meeting of the whole, MUCC presented the results of its 2023 Annual Convention to commissioners. The presentation highlighted the resolutions that passed within or adjacent to the NRC’s purview. MUCC Vice President Rob Miller sat in on the presentation alongside MUCC staff.

Dr. Seth Herbst presented to the fisheries committee on Michigan steelhead management, highlighting ongoing research and complications surrounding managing the species.

The October meeting is on Thursday, October 12, at Bay College in Escanaba. At the meeting the DNR will present a long-awaited decision tree related to wolf management should the state regain management following a federal delisting of wolves.

MUCC will be on hand to stream the meeting as technology allows.

To ensure our natural resources remain protected and managed thoughtfully and our outdoor heritage defended, join Michigan United Conservation Clubs today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC.