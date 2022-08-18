On the Ground: Upcoming Volunteer Opportunities
With only about a month left of summer, we look towards fall for crisper days, colorful trees and perfect weather for putting our boots to the ground to improve wildlife habitat and public land access throughout Michigan!
There are multiple opportunities to volunteer with OTG through the month of October including planting trees for wildlife forage and repairing accessible hunting blinds to increase hunter access on public land. Listed below are upcoming OTG projects; please click on the project link for more details and volunteer registration.
August 27, 2022 – Accessible Hunting Blind Repair and Shooting Lane Clearing – Maple River State Game Area, Clinton County
September 2, 2022 – Spring Lake Wetland Clean-Up – Kellogg Community College, Calhoun County
September 17, 2022 – Hunter Access Bridge Repair and Trail Maintenance – Gratiot-Saginaw State Game Area, Galloway
September 24, 2022 – Wetland Invasive Species Removal to Benefit Summer Rattlesnake Breeding Habitat – Pierce Cedar Creek Institute, Hastings
October 22, 2022 – Mast-producing Tree Planting and Brush Piles – Exact Work Site TBD, Kalkaska County
We hope to volunteer with you this fall! Please contact Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org with questions regarding this project or the OTG program.
