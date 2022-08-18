On the Ground: Upcoming Volunteer Opportunities

With only about a month left of summer, we look towards fall for crisper days, colorful trees and perfect weather for putting our boots to the ground to improve wildlife habitat and public land access throughout Michigan!

There are multiple opportunities to volunteer with OTG through the month of October including planting trees for wildlife forage and repairing accessible hunting blinds to increase hunter access on public land. Listed below are upcoming OTG projects; please click on the project link for more details and volunteer registration.

We hope to volunteer with you this fall! Please contact Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org with questions regarding this project or the OTG program.