On The Ground Jr: Students, Brush Piles, and BioBlitz at Rose Lake Wildlife Area

On Thursday, April 27th 2023, 29 high school students who are part of the Animal Science and Zoo Management program at Potter Park Zoo in partnership with Eaton Regional Education Service Agency Career Preparation Center joined OTG Jr. and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources at Rose Lake State Wildlife Area to clear invasive black locust trees from a wildlife opening.

Using the cut black locusts and other unwanted species, volunteers took the cuttings and constructed six large brush piles. The hope is that this area will benefit small mammals and other wildlife to use the piles as a refuge from predators, weather, or nesting sites. In total, just under 1 acre of wildlife habitat was directly impacted by volunteers. After the brush piles, volunteers participated in a BioBlitz using the SEEK phone app created by INaturalist to scan and identify the surrounding wildlife. The goal was to teach the importance of citizen science programs and their benefit. Along with the SEEK activity, students participated in a salamander search, finding many red-backed salamanders and one blue-spotted salamander.

If you’re interested in volunteering with MUCC’s On The Ground program our next open event is our 200th OTG project in the Huron-Manistee National Forest planting native wildflower plugs on May 13th. The wildflowers will support Michigan DNR and the United States Forest Service management goals in the area. We’d love to have you attend to help us support Michigan’s natural wildlife!

