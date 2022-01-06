Volunteer for Michigan Wildlife in 2022

As the new year begins, MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) wildlife habitat improvement program is gearing up to launch its 2022 habitat field season. Starting in January and continuing throughout the year, the OTG program is excited to offer a full schedule of events for volunteers to attend across Michigan.

Below are the events currently open for registration.

January 29, 2022 – Youth Wood Duck Nest Box Building Event at Marion Springs Conservation Club

Join Marion Springs Conservation Club (MSCC) and MUCC for a wood duck nest box building event at MSCC in Brant. This is a free event geared toward youth in the Mid-Michigan region, and all materials and lunch will be provided to registered attendees. There are enough materials for 25 boxes to be assembled, and registration priority will be given to youth age 16 and under and one or two of their family members or guardians. Limit of one wood duck nest box per household. Please email MUCC Conservation Program Specialist Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org to register for this event.

February 19, 2022 – Wood Duck Nest Boxes at the Maple River State Game Area – Register HERE

Join MUCC and the Maple River Wildlife Association at the Maple River SGA to place new wood duck nest boxes and perform maintenance on existing wood duck nest boxes throughout the state game area.

March 5, 2022 – ADA Hunting Blind and Shooting Lane Maintenance in Clare County – Register HERE

Join us in clearing shooting lanes for a new publicly-accessible hunting blind within the Kleekamp Tract of the Gladwin SGA in Clare County. After enhancing habitat by building brush piles for small game for the past three years at this location, MUCC is happy to return to the area to assist in the clearing of shooting lanes for the newly-placed ADA-accessible hunting blind on this parcel of public land.

March 26, 2022 – Small Game Habitat at Gourdneck State Game Area – Register HERE

Join MUCC’s On the Ground program and the Kalamazoo Conservation District on Saturday, March 26, 2022, as we improve habitat for small game at the Gourdneck State Game Area. Volunteers will assist with bucking and limbing downed trees and stacking brush into piles. Exact volunteer parking and meeting location within the Gourdneck SGA TBD.

The best way to stay updated about the OTG program is by visiting the OTG website at mucc.org/on-the-ground or following MUCC on social media (@mucc1937).