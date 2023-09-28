Biden will decide funding fate for archery, hunters’ safety programs in schools

In early August, conservation and shooting sports organizations learned of an improper interpretation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) that prevented schools from receiving federal funding if they have archery or hunter safety programs.

Knowing how important these programs are to childhood maturation and safety, conservation nonprofits across the country immediately called for a reinterpretation.

MUCC and other conservation stakeholders nationwide sent a letter to Department of Education Secretary Cardona urging a re-issuance of guidance. The letter was also sent to the entire Michigan congressional delegation urging a permanent fix to the problem.

On Tuesday, the United States House of Representatives voted 424-1 to fix the misinterpreted language within the BSCA, followed Wednesday by a unanimous vote in the Senate. The new language now heads to the President’s desk for approval.

“These programs teach life-long skills and are critical to engaging youth in our outdoor heritage, and tens of thousands of kids benefit from them, grow through them and take away confidence and personal responsibility,” Trotter said. “Congress overwhelmingly agrees with this assessment, and these vital programs will now continue to operate in our schools. We appreciate their swift and decisive action to fix this.”

