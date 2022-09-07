Gratiot-Saginaw Bridge Repair

With multiple hunting seasons coming soon, having a functioning bridge at the Gratiot-Saginaw State Game Area is necessary. If you have not visited, the Gratiot-Saginaw SGA consists of 16,966 acres located in Marion Township. Previously covered in farmland, the area now supplies habitat to wildlife species. On the allotment, 700 acres are dedicated to waterfowl. Other game species also benefit from the area, such as white-tailed deer, wild turkey, ring-necked pheasants, American woodcock, cottontail rabbit and ruffed grouse.

This state game area is a host to many recreational opportunities. The bridge repair event with MUCC and the MDNR hopes to provide easy access to the land. On September 17 from 10 am – 2 pm, we will be at the Gratiot-Saginaw SGA replacing the siding, deck and rails of the bridge on the property. Equipment is provided. It is encouraged for volunteers to bring a Sawzall (battery-powered), crowbar, or power drill. Each registered volunteer will receive lunch and a volunteer gift.

Please join us in providing access to the Gratiot-Saginaw SGA. For more information about this event click HERE.