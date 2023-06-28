On the Ground: Volunteers Plant Native Flowers at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute in Barry County

On Saturday, June 26, 2023, 22 volunteers joined MUCC’s On the Ground program and Pierce Cedar Creek Institute in a wildflower planting to help improve wildlife habitat in Barry County. Volunteers gathered at PCCI’s Meadow Lodge in perfect flower-planting weather – cloudy and not humid. After signing in and a brief introduction to the project, volunteers grabbed their shovels, trowels and watering cans and began planting. The plugs planted were native Michigan flowers that grew from seeds collected on PCCI’s grounds.

The project took place in an ongoing restoration effort by PCCI to restore 24 acres of prairie habitat on the property. Prairies are not only important for pollinators but are a favored spot for upland birds such as the wild turkey. The ground was dry, hard and rocky but that did not hinder everyone’s spirit as we planted more than 1,000 native plugs.

In total, volunteers improved about 1 acre of wildlife habitat and aided in the future restoration of the prairie habitat at PCCI. The plugs will be monitored and watered by PCCI staff until they are established in the area. If you are interested in volunteering for wildlife with On the Ground, please visit mucc.org/on-the-ground/ to register for upcoming events!