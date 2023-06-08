Trotter named CEO of MUCC, McKeon promoted to deputy director

The nation’s largest statewide conservation organization announced internal changes Monday to its leadership team.

Serving as executive director of Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) since early 2019, Amy Trotter will now be the organization’s chief executive officer. Though duties won’t change, MUCC President Tim Muir Jr. said this reflects and rewards the complexities of nonprofit operations.

“Amy has worked tirelessly for this organization for more than 15 years, and her fingerprints are throughout Michigan’s conservation and natural resources policy,” Muir Jr. said. “This title change reflects the work she does administratively, strategically and sustainably.”

Trotter joined MUCC in 2007 as a resource policy specialist. She continued working through the ranks until being named deputy director in 2015. Her role continued to expand into organizational growth and strategic planning for MUCC.

When former executive director Dan Eichinger left to take the Department of Natural Resources director job, Trotter was the natural next leader of the organization.

“I’m humbled to be recognized for the hard work it takes to continue MUCC’s tradition of conservation and policy excellence,” Trotter said. “As we look toward the future of MUCC, thinking outside the box will be critical, and this is a start.”

With Trotter’s title change, she also announced education director Shaun McKeon would be promoted to deputy director of the organization.

McKeon joined MUCC in 2013 as camp director and an educator. After several years of growing and helping Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp reestablish itself as a premier outdoor camp, he was promoted to education director.

In this position, McKeon oversees the field and education teams at MUCC. More recently, he took on administrative roles such as grant writing, hiring, billing, payroll and other human resources issues.

Shaun also does what needs to be done when there is a job to do, and that’s one of his best attributes, Trotter said.

“Shaun has the Swiss army knife of talents — he has taken on the role of office manager, sounding board for me and a mentor for our staff all rolled into one. But his job is really the job of many; he puts in more miles and hours than anyone else,” Trotter said. “As deputy director, he will be in the position to help me navigate the challenges of managing a non-profit organization while helping guide our staff to reach their highest potential. ”

McKeon said he looks forward to growing in his new role at MUCC and helping all of its programs reach their full potential.

“After working at MUCC for over a decade, I am proud of the programs we have developed and the work we have done engaging youth and adults in the outdoors,” McKeon said. “I look forward to the new challenges of this role and am excited about the future. Amy and the rest of our great team make an impact on natural resources for Michiganders every day.”