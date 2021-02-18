OTG is in need of volunteers for two small game habitat projects this March. Join the OTG program on Saturday, March 13 in Clare County and Saturday, March 27 in Kalkaska as we improve habitat for small game and other wildlife by building brush piles. Also known as “rabbitat,” the brush piles built during these events will enhance habitat for a variety of species such as rabbit/hare, ruffed grouse, woodcock and squirrels. As with all OTG events, registered volunteers receive free lunch and an OTG t-shirt.

To learn more about these events and to register as a volunteer for wildlife this March, please visit the links below.

Saturday, March 13, 2021 – Harrison, learn more HERE

Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Kalkaska, learn more HERE

On April 24, OTG is partnering with the Ruffed Grouse Society for a tree planting at Minden City State Game Area. Volunteers are needed to help plant and tube 200-300 oak trees. These hard mast-producing trees will benefit ruffed grouse, wild turkey, white-tailed deer and several other wildlife species.

Saturday, April 24, 2021 – Minden City, learn more HERE

For more event details and to register for upcoming events, please visit www.mucc.org/on-the-ground or contact Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org or 517-346-6456.