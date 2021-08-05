On the Ground: September Wildlife Volunteer Opportunities

Volunteer with Michigan United Conservation Clubs’ (MUCC) award-winning On the Ground (OTG) program this September as we host habitat improvement events across the state of Michigan. Volunteers of all ages, skill levels and interests are welcome to join MUCC and our partners to restore prairie habitat and plant native trees, shrubs and wildflowers. Such efforts will improve overall ecosystem health while providing direct benefits to local wildlife and recreationists.

Please view the list of September events below to learn more or register for an event that interests you.

September

Prairie Restoration at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute – Saturday, September 11, 2021 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join MUCC and the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute as we remove woody vegetation to begin the process of restoring prairie habitat. In order to prepare the field for a prescribed burn and other restoration efforts, a hedgerow and other woody shrubs need to be removed from the field. All registered volunteers will receive a free lunch and volunteer appreciation gift from MUCC.

Tree Planting in the Escanaba River State Forest – Saturday, September 18, 2021 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join MUCC, the Caterpillar Foundation, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources as we plant and fence more than 100 native trees and shrubs to improve wildlife habitat throughout openings within the Escanaba River State Forest near Daggett Township. These native mast-producing trees will benefit a variety of wildlife including ring-necked pheasant, wild turkey, ruffed grouse, golden-winged warbler, and American woodcock. All registered volunteers will receive a free lunch and volunteer appreciation gift from MUCC.

To view a full list of our upcoming wildlife habitat improvement events for September and October, please visit mucc.org/on-the-ground. Please note that new events will be added and open for registration throughout August and early September, so check back frequently!

If you have any questions about these events or the On the Ground program, please contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org.