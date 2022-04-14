On the Ground: Volunteers Clean-Up the Clinton River at River Bends Park

Last Saturday, April 9, 2022, a group of 25 volunteers joined MUCC’s On the Ground program (OTG), Metro-West Steelheaders and Clinton River Watershed Council in a morning of picking up trash in and around the Clinton River at River Bends Park. Volunteers picked-up and properly disposed of over 25 large bags of trash, multiple tires, construction cones, bikes, car parts, and much more from the river, trails, and surrounding forested areas. In total, volunteers improved about 15 acres of fish and wildlife habitat in this area.

Not only does cleaning-up trash enhance wildlife habitat by improving water quality and removing potentially hazardous debris from the ecosystem, but it also provides a safer and cleaner place for the public to recreate. River Bends Park expands over 850 acres and is enjoyed by thousands of people over the course of the year. This park provides recreationists with access to picnic areas and shelters, fishing platforms, multi-use trails, a disc golf course, trap and archery ranges, and the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center.

MUCC values its volunteers and would like to extend our gratitude to all volunteers who participated in this event. If you are interested in volunteering with OTG, you can find information on upcoming projects, volunteer registration, and an interactive project map at mucc.org/on-the-ground.

Our next OTG project will be planting native shrubs at Potterville State Game Area (SGA) on Friday, April 22, 2022. Join MUCC OTG and the Eaton Conservation District at 9:00am to plant 200 shrubs within the SGA to benefit wildlife like pheasant, cottontail rabbit, white-tailed deer, and wild turkey. All necessary equipment will be provided. Volunteers will receive free lunch, as well as a volunteer gift. To view more details or to register, please click here.