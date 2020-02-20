The 2020 OTG field season begins this Saturday, February 22, with a habitat project at the Maple River State Game Area (SGA). MUCC, the DNR Wildlife Division and the Maple River Wildlife Association are teaming up in the Maple River SGA to clear the dikes of woody brush and perform maintenance on wood duck nest boxes. We will be meeting at 9 A.M. at the DNR barns located at 9858 Crapo Road, just south of Ranger Road in Ashley (Coordinates: 43°08’56.8″N 84°31’26.5″W on Google Maps). This is a great opportunity to get outdoors and improve local wildlife habitat.

Then on Saturday, 2/29, volunteers will have the opportunity to place wood duck nest boxes throughout the Shiawassee River SGA and clean out old nest boxes to prepare the boxes for the upcoming nesting season (ice permitting; back-up project in place). This is a fun, educational opportunity for the whole family! Meet at 9 A.M. at the St. Charles DNR Field Office at 225 E Spruce St, St Charles, MI 48655.

Volunteers are encouraged to dress in warm layers and bring proper winter gear for these projects. Free lunch and t-shirts provided by MUCC.

Visit mucc.org/on-the-ground to register for OTG events across the state and learn more about our award-winning wildlife habitat improvement program.