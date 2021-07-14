Upcoming River Clean-up Opportunities

Michigan United Conservation Clubs’ field programs are committed to improving habitat and creating memorable stewardship experiences for volunteers. On the calendar are two upcoming volunteer river clean-up events that aim to improve the aquatic habitat of two noteworthy Michigan rivers.

Manistee River Clean-up

The Manistee River is one of Michigan’s Wild and Scenic Rivers and a very popular river for Michigan anglers, paddlers and outdoor enthusiasts. MUCC is partnering with Steelhead Manifesto for this annual clean-up of the Manistee River on Saturday, July 24th. The clean-up will begin at 9:00 AM, and volunteers will meet at the High Bridge Boat Launch at 4311 N High Bridge Rd, Brethren, MI 49619. MUCC will provide work gloves, trash grabbers and trash bags for all volunteers to use as they cover large stretches of the river and remove garbage to improve the aquatic ecosystem of the Manistee River.

MUCC will be providing some thank you gifts and a free lunch for all volunteers who register beforehand. Lunch will be served at noon. Follow this link to register for a fun day of volunteering on the Manistee River.

Clinton River Clean-up

Join MUCC’s On the Ground program on Saturday, August 7th, as we partner with Metro-West Steelheaders and the Clinton River Watershed Council to improve the Clinton River in and around Yates Park in Rochester Hills. This is our second event of the year at this location, and volunteers are needed to help remove trash from the river and surrounding trails after a busy summer season.

Volunteers will meet at the parking lot at Yates Park, 1990 E Avon Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 at 9:00 AM, and the event will run until 1:00 PM. Follow this link to register to volunteer for the Clinton River Clean-up.

If you have questions about either of these volunteer events, please reach out to Joe Dewan at americorps@mucc.org.